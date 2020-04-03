You are the owner of this article.
UNMC coronavirus expert: We're in the second inning
Ricketts

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts observes social distancing at a news conference in Lincoln Thursday. 

 Nati Harnik, AP

Just getting started.

As Nebraska braces for a peak in the coronavirus outbreak in the state this month, a University of Nebraska Medical Center health care expert on Friday put the battle against the deadly virus into stark perspective.

"This is the second inning of this game," Dr. James Lawler said during Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily coronavirus news briefing.

"We are very early in this event."

James Lawler

James Lawler

"And this virus is here to stay," he said. 

"We cannot return to complete normal until we have a vaccine."

Estimates of the time needed to develop a successful vaccine to combat the new virus generally range from 12 to 18 months. 

Lawler is an associate professor in the department of internal medicine at UNMC and executive director of international programs and innovation for the Global Center for Health Security as well as director of clinical and biodefense research at the National Strategic Research Institute.

Ricketts says shelter-at-home not needed in Nebraska

"These are sometimes frightening times," he said. "These are certainly anxious times."

Ricketts said that "we have a long road ahead of us in April."

However, the governor said, there's a positive immediate sign in "the flat number of new cases" that have been identified despite increased testing for the virus in Nebraska.

And, he said, tracking by Google shows progress in social distancing, a key element in the state's plan to contain the virus.

Ricketts' biggest worry is not to overwhelm health care system

Included in the data was a 24% decrease in workplace numbers, a confirmation that more Nebraskans are now working at home. 

"The name of the game is all about preserving the health care system," Lawler said, echoing words the governor spoke earlier this week about his primary concern.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said there have been 279 positive tests in Nebraska and "the vast majority" of the people who have been infected are treated with self-isolation at home.

"Eighty-five to 90 percent will recover on their own at home," he said.  

Overall, Nebraska reported 286 cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon and six deaths from the disease. Earlier in the day, Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele announced that 10 cases had been identified at the city's JBS Swift plant.

Meanwhile, state health officials put seven new central Nebraska counties under a directed health measure restricting public gatherings, including Platte, Nance, Colfax, Boone, Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

Like other measures implemented across the state, the directed health measure limits gatherings to 10 people and orders bars and restaurants to go to delivery or carry-out and closes salons and tattoo parlors.

The new directed health measure runs through May 15.

Ricketts takes action to prepare for gathering coronavirus storm

Once again, Ricketts fielded questions as to why he does not speed up Medicaid expansion at this time to make an estimated 90,000 Nebraskans eligible for health care coverage and why he resists releasing more inmates from crowded prisons in view of the new health care threat. 

Changing the Medicaid expansion plan that's due to become operative on Oct. 1 would actually delay implementation until next Jan. 1, the governor said, because of the need to rewrite the state's plan for the expanded system and the need to return to the federal government for another round of approval.

"You don't get sent to prison on your first offense," Ricketts suggested in answering the other question.

"Nebraskans do not think letting people out of prison is a good idea," he said.

Ricketts warns tough month ahead; coronavirus expected to peak in state in April

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Concerned about COVID-19?

