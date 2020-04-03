UNMC coronavirus expert: We're in the second inning

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Just getting started.

As Nebraska braces for a peak in the coronavirus outbreak in the state this month, a University of Nebraska Medical Center health care expert on Friday put the battle against the deadly virus into stark perspective.

"This is the second inning of this game," Dr. James Lawler said during Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily coronavirus news briefing.

"We are very early in this event."

"And this virus is here to stay," he said.

"We cannot return to complete normal until we have a vaccine."

Estimates of the time needed to develop a successful vaccine to combat the new virus generally range from 12 to 18 months.

Lawler is an associate professor in the department of internal medicine at UNMC and executive director of international programs and innovation for the Global Center for Health Security as well as director of clinical and biodefense research at the National Strategic Research Institute.

"These are sometimes frightening times," he said. "These are certainly anxious times."

Ricketts said that "we have a long road ahead of us in April."