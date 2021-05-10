Tyson to open health clinic at Nebraska meatpacking plant

Lexington will be the home to one of Tyson Foods' first employee health clinics.

The meatpacking giant announced last year that it planned to open seven pilot health clinics at seven of its plants across the company.

The first clinic opened April 28 in Dyersburg, Tennessee, near the company’s facility in Newbern, Tennessee. The second and third clinics are opening Wednesday in Lexington and Green Forest, Arkansas.

The health centers, which are operated by Marathon Health and called Bright Blue health centers, provide primary and preventive care, including health screenings, lifestyle coaching and health education, as well as behavioral health counseling.

They are open to Tyson employees covered by the company's health insurance plan, as well as spouses and dependents age 2 and older. Most care will be offered at no cost to employees, although those on the company's high-deductible health plan will have to pay a fee to access care until they meet their deductible requirements.

Dr. Claudia Coplein, chief medical officer for Tyson Foods, said in a news release that the pilot clinics are an effort to “promote a culture of health and wellness in our company that results in a healthier workforce."