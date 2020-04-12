You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County; statewide total nearing 800
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County; statewide total nearing 800

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Two new coronavirus cases were reported in Lancaster County on Sunday, Lincoln city officials said.

Child among six new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating the new cases — a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s — to determine how they contracted the virus.

Lancaster County now has 52 cases, while the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said were 791 confirmed cases statewide as of noon Sunday, an increase of 87 cases since Saturday evening. That's the highest single-day increase in the number of cases to date.

There are now 239 cases of coronavirus in Douglas County, and 159 cases in Hall County. There have been 17 deaths from the virus in the state, including one in Lancaster County.

Lincoln farmers markets look for new ways to connect vendors, customers
Lincoln reports first death from COVID-19, 'a somber moment for our community,' mayor says
'The choices that we make': How Lincoln's movements have changed since pandemic concerns set in

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News