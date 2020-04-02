Two new coronavirus cases bring Lincoln's total to 11

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln.

These diagnoses bring the city's total to 11. The cases are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s. The department is investigating and will have more information available Thursday afternoon.

A total of 100 individuals are being monitored by the health department, which now reports 442 negative tests in the county and five cases pending.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for additional updates.

