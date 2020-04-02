You are the owner of this article.
Two new coronavirus cases bring Lincoln's total to 11
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln.

These diagnoses bring the city's total to 11. The cases are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s. The department is investigating and will have more information available Thursday afternoon.

A total of 100 individuals are being monitored by the health department, which now reports 442 negative tests in the county and five cases pending.

COVID-19 model for Nebraska shows range of deaths and health care demands

The scene in Lincoln

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

