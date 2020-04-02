Two new coronavirus cases bring Lincoln's total to 11

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln.
These diagnoses bring the city's total to 11. The cases are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s. The department is investigating and will have more information available Thursday afternoon.
A total of 100 individuals are being monitored by the health department, which now reports 442 negative tests in the county and five cases pending.
This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for additional updates.
