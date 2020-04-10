Two more coronavirus deaths reported in central Nebraska

Two more Nebraskans died from the coronavirus Friday, health officials said.
The Central District Health Department on Friday afternoon reported the two deaths, a man and a woman both in their 70s and residents of a long-term care facility. Both died at a hospital in Hall County, which had 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 2 p.m., the department said.
Also Friday, four more cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln brought the total number of cases in Lancaster County to 49.
The new cases include three people in their 30s and one in their 60s, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating how they contracted the virus.
Earlier this week, the city reported its first death from the virus, a man in his 50s who had an underlying health condition.
As of noon Friday, Nebraska has reported 635 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up almost 60 cases from Thursday evening. Lancaster County has the third-highest number of cases behind Douglas and Hall counties, according to city and state health data.
Statewide, 15 people have died from the viral disease.
