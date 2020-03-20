You are the owner of this article.
Two more coronavirus cases reported in western Nebraska
Two more coronavirus cases reported in western Nebraska

Virus Outbreak Unequal Testing

A health worker displays the packaged nasopharyngeal swab, which goes about two inches into the nasal cavity.

 Elaine Thompson, AP file

Western Nebraska now has its third coronavirus case.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported late Thursday night that two more Lincoln County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

One is a woman in her 40s who recently traveled to Colorado, and the other is a man in his 20s who was in close contact with a person who previously tested positive for the disease. Both are self-isolating at home.

There are now 33 people who have tested positive in Nebraska.

Lincoln and Lancaster County remained free of confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Lack of reagents looming as 'crisis' in Nebraska's ability to test for COVID-19

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks
Lifestyles
Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks

  • Pat Sangimino
  • Updated

The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.

