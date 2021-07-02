Toxic algae bloom closes Bluestem Lake's public swimming beaches, state says

Nebraska on Friday issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Lancaster County's Bluestem Lake along with two other lakes in the southern portion of the state.
Designated swimming areas at Bluestem Lake, Johnson Lake and Kirkman Cove Lake will be closed, with the state warning the public to particularly avoid any activity that might result swallowing lake water.
Recreational boating and fishing are still permitted, but the public is advised to avoid exposure to the water in each lake and prevent pets from swimming in or drinking lake water.
The warning follows routine testing of lake water that turned up concerning levels of microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae, according to the alert dispatched by Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services.
Samples earlier this week at the three lakes measured 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, above the EPA's recommended threshold for protective public health alert. Signs are posted at each lake advising visitors to be cautious.
The state's Department of Environment and Energy has conducted sampling at 53 public lakes since the first week of May, according to a news release announcing the alert. The three lakes will remain under a health alert until a new sample tests below 8 parts per billion of microcystin.
Sampling is conducted at public lakes with swimming beaches and high public activity, according to the NDHHS. Toxic blue-green algae may also be present in other lakes in Nebraska that are not tested, so the department has urged lake-goers to use caution if they see signs of algal blooms.
