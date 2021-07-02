Toxic algae bloom closes Bluestem Lake's public swimming beaches, state says

Nebraska on Friday issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Lancaster County's Bluestem Lake along with two other lakes in the southern portion of the state.

Designated swimming areas at Bluestem Lake, Johnson Lake and Kirkman Cove Lake will be closed, with the state warning the public to particularly avoid any activity that might result swallowing lake water.

Recreational boating and fishing are still permitted, but the public is advised to avoid exposure to the water in each lake and prevent pets from swimming in or drinking lake water.

The warning follows routine testing of lake water that turned up concerning levels of microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae, according to the alert dispatched by Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services.

Samples earlier this week at the three lakes measured 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, above the EPA's recommended threshold for protective public health alert. Signs are posted at each lake advising visitors to be cautious.