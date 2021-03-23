Three of every four Lancaster County residents older than 65 have gotten their COVID-19 shots

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Director Pat Lopez on Tuesday praised the high number of vaccinations among Lancaster County's older residents and credited the immunization effort with reducing coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Three of every four Lancaster County residents 65 and older have received COVID-19 vaccines, Gaylor Baird said in her weekly briefing on the local coronavirus pandemic response.

Lancaster County has fully vaccinated about 51,000 people and will continue to work through residents ages 50 to 64 in the coming weeks.

Since vaccinations began locally in late December, deaths from the coronavirus in Lancaster County have steadily declined.

This month, the county has recorded just three coronavirus deaths, down from a high of 74 in December, and Tuesday, the county did not report any new deaths, Lopez said.

Average daily hospitalizations have fallen from 90 coronavirus patients in January to 28, and Tuesday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 20 COVID-19 patients.

Weekly new coronavirus cases have also fallen, especially among residents 65 and older, who previously comprised as much as 15% of the newly infected but now only account for 5% of new infections, Lopez said.