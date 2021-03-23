Three of every four Lancaster County residents older than 65 have gotten their COVID-19 shots

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Director Pat Lopez on Tuesday praised the high number of vaccinations among Lancaster County's older residents and credited the immunization effort with reducing coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Three of every four Lancaster County residents 65 and older have received COVID-19 vaccines, Gaylor Baird said in her weekly briefing on the local coronavirus pandemic response.
Lancaster County has fully vaccinated about 51,000 people and will continue to work through residents ages 50 to 64 in the coming weeks.
Since vaccinations began locally in late December, deaths from the coronavirus in Lancaster County have steadily declined.
This month, the county has recorded just three coronavirus deaths, down from a high of 74 in December, and Tuesday, the county did not report any new deaths, Lopez said.
Average daily hospitalizations have fallen from 90 coronavirus patients in January to 28, and Tuesday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 20 COVID-19 patients.
Weekly new coronavirus cases have also fallen, especially among residents 65 and older, who previously comprised as much as 15% of the newly infected but now only account for 5% of new infections, Lopez said.
Ricketts welcomes AstraZeneca; large increase in supply of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine expected in Nebraska
On Tuesday, Lancaster County confirmed 43 new coronavirus cases, and because virus metrics continue holding steady, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will keep the county in the yellow (moderate) risk zone of its coronavirus dial, Lopez said.
The Health Department plans two mass vaccination clinics this week, including a first-dose event Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena for residents age 59 and older, along with educators, child care providers, grocery, food processing and transportation workers.
A clinic Friday at the arena will get second doses primarily to residents age 70 and older.
Residents ages 50 and older who have not registered for a vaccine should do so by visiting covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.
Lancaster County will vaccinate about 5,000 people this week as the Health Department reserves doses to ensure it has adequate second doses following larger clinics in previous weeks.
The department announced Tuesday it plans a vaccination clinic in partnership with El Centro De Las Americas on April 12 at the Center for People in Need, the latest clinic planned with a city cultural center as the department seeks to inoculate residents disproportionately affected by the virus, Lopez said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.