Three new COVID-19 cases in Lincoln bring total to 55

Three new lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lincoln have brought Lancaster County's figure to 55, the third-highest of any county in the state.

Two men in their 50s and another in his 40s have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a news release from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county, which has reported one death, is monitoring 75 individuals. Of tests conducted in the county, 1,673 of them are negative, and 15 remain pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

Nebraska reports 815 total cases and 17 deaths as of Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back to JournalStar.com for updates.

