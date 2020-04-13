Three new COVID-19 cases in Lincoln bring total to 55

Three new lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lincoln have brought Lancaster County's figure to 55, the third-highest of any county in the state.
Two men in their 50s and another in his 40s have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a news release from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
The county, which has reported one death, is monitoring 75 individuals. Of tests conducted in the county, 1,673 of them are negative, and 15 remain pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.
Nebraska reports 815 total cases and 17 deaths as of Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back to JournalStar.com for updates.
Photos: The scene in Lincoln
Drive-by Easter egg hunt, 4.12
Drive-by Easter egg hunt, 4.12
Drive-by Easter egg hunt, 4.12
Drive-by Easter egg hunt, 4.12
Glider Feature Photo, 4.11
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt, 4.11
Feature Photo
Feature, 4.9
Feature Photo
Feature Photo
Feature, 4.6
Feature, 4.6
Apple-Eating Squirrel, 4.4
Swinging
Icicles
Beechner Field
Essential workers
Huntington
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
Noyes Art Gallery
School sign
Tower Square sign
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Holmes Lake, 3.30
Church services, 3.29
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash, 3.27
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier, 3.26
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions, 3.25
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Great Lincoln Egg Hunt
Video guitar lessons
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Biking for groceries
Holmes Lake
Playing with kids
Russ's Market
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.