Three new coronavirus cases bring Lincoln's total to 12

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln Thursday.
These diagnoses bring the city's total to 12. Two cases have been identified by the health department as a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s.
A man self-quarantining after returning to Lincoln from Spain developed symptoms on March 26, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Thursday.
The woman in her 40s lived with someone else who had already contracted the virus, and she self-quarantined and monitored herself for symptoms before testing positive for COVID-19, the mayor said.
Gaylor Baird applauded these patients for following the advice of public health officials and quarantining themselves immediately.
"In doing so, they have protected the rest of us in this community," the mayor said. "They’re doing what they’re supposed to do.”
The 12th case, reported Thursday afternoon, was a man in his 60s, and an investigation remained underway into how he acquired the virus, the mayor said.
A total of 99 individuals are being monitored by the health department, which now reports 495 negative tests in the county and 14 cases pending in state labs.
Local public health officials don't know exactly how many tests sent for analysis at commercial labs are pending.
