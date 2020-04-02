Three new coronavirus cases bring Lincoln's total to 12; two area counties report first cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is reporting another.

These diagnoses bring the city's total to 12. The cases announced by the health department are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s. More information is expected to be available Thursday afternoon.

A total of 100 individuals are being monitored by the health department, which now reports 442 negative tests in the county and five cases pending.

In addition to the new cases in Lancaster County, the state now lists both Gage and Otoe counties as having their first confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for additional updates.

