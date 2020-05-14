Three more virus deaths reported; Omaha area closing in on 2,000 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of three more Nebraskans — a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s, both from Douglas County, and a woman in her 80s from Dawson County, health officials reported Thursday.

The two women had underlying health conditions.

Their deaths bring the state’s total to at least 110. The state Department of Health and Human Services website, last updated at 6 p.m. Wednesday, listed 107 deaths and 9,075 cases.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department had also not yet updated its COVID-19 dashboard from Wednesday, when it listed 688 cases and four deaths.

On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department also reported 110 new cases, bringing the Omaha-area’s total to 1,911, with 23 deaths. And the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 41 new cases — four in Buffalo County and 37 in Dawson County — increasing its seven-county total to 918.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.