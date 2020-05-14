You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three more virus deaths reported; Omaha area closing in on 2,000 cases
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Three more virus deaths reported; Omaha area closing in on 2,000 cases

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of three more Nebraskans — a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s, both from Douglas County, and a woman in her 80s from Dawson County, health officials reported Thursday.

The two women had underlying health conditions.

Their deaths bring the state’s total to at least 110. The state Department of Health and Human Services website, last updated at 6 p.m. Wednesday, listed 107 deaths and 9,075 cases.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department had also not yet updated its COVID-19 dashboard from Wednesday, when it listed 688 cases and four deaths.

On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department also reported 110 new cases, bringing the Omaha-area’s total to 1,911, with 23 deaths. And the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 41 new cases — four in Buffalo County and 37 in Dawson County — increasing its seven-county total to 918.

Shelter during the pandemic — Matt Talbot uses $50K grant to rent hotel rooms for Lincoln's homeless
Nebraska is improving coronavirus testing with experience, Ricketts says
Lincoln woman had fever, shakes, headache, trouble breathing and a negative COVID-19 test

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+2
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
breaking topical top story

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News