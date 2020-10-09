'This vaccine needs to work for everyone,' state senator in COVID-19 clinical trial says

Vargas was one of the champions for safety during the 17-day legislative wrapup of the 2020 session. He wore his face mask almost all the time, even when speaking on the microphone, while most other senators took theirs off at their seats and when speaking, or didn't wear one at all.

He also tried to introduce a bill (an LB667 rewrite) to mandate safety measures on meat processing production lines. He got a hearing on the bill but that was it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He recently got attention from BBC News with a profile on his fight to strengthen protections for meatpacking workers while dealing with his own personal tragedy.

He's in the trial, he said, because he wants to do his part and wants people to see a person of color participating and allow others to make the decision on whether it's best for them. He will continue to share the experience in videos on Facebook, he said.

"There are a lot of misconceptions about the trials, but ultimately if people of color don't participate, this vaccine may not be as effective as we need it to be for everyone, especially people of color," he said in an interview.

The virus disproportionately affects people of color, as seen across the country and in Nebraska, he said.