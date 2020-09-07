 Skip to main content
Thirty new positive COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County on Labor Day
Thirty new positive COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County on Labor Day

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon, bringing the community total to 4,498 cases.

There have been 20 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic and no new deaths on Monday.

The positivity rate for the week so far is 14.2%, which is up from 13.3%, the week prior. The 475 cases reported for the week ending Saturday was new high, and 127 more than the previous week.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported 24 new positive cases between Friday and Sunday, bringing the total positive cases to 390 since Aug. 12.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's risk dial remains in the mid-orange, or high-risk range.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. 

Health department officials recommend residents take the following precautions:

Limit activities outside the home, unless for work, school, medical care, or food.

Work from home when possible.

Stay at least six feet from anyone outside the home.

Face masks should be worn by those over two years old when indoors and when unable to physical distance.

Avoid large gatherings.

Attend small gatherings and events only with modifications such as physical distancing, face masks, etc.

View Comments

Concerned about COVID-19?

