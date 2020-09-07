Thirty new positive COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County on Labor Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon, bringing the community total to 4,498 cases.

There have been 20 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic and no new deaths on Monday.

The positivity rate for the week so far is 14.2%, which is up from 13.3%, the week prior. The 475 cases reported for the week ending Saturday was new high, and 127 more than the previous week.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported 24 new positive cases between Friday and Sunday, bringing the total positive cases to 390 since Aug. 12.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's risk dial remains in the mid-orange, or high-risk range.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

Health department officials recommend residents take the following precautions:

Limit activities outside the home, unless for work, school, medical care, or food.

Work from home when possible.

Stay at least six feet from anyone outside the home.