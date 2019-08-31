Marcelline Hutton could be considered a “walking billboard” when it comes to the benefits of Tai Chi classes.
Moving to Lincoln in 2009 after teaching 10 years in Lithuania, she found immediate benefits when she enrolled three years ago in Tai Chi – Moving for Better Balance classes at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
“Tai Chi exercises the whole body,” says the 79-year-old Lincoln woman, a familiar face at the Tuesday and Thursday morning classes offered through the Aging Partners Health & Fitness Program. “It gives me the strengthening edge that walking does not.”
Hutton said Tai Chi has also stabilized her bout with bronchiectasis, a lung disease.
Ann Heydt, an outreach worker for the Aging Partners Health and Fitness Program and a three-year Tai Chi instructor, said 32 Tai Chi classes will be on next month’s Aging Partners Health and Fitness Program calendar, which can be found at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
“The results we see through our Tai Chi Moving for Better Balance and Qigong for Balance and Strength classes speak for themselves,” said Heydt. “Some people no longer use canes and walkers as a result of the benefits they’ve received through Tai Chi. We’ve also seen significant decreases in the frequency of falls among folks who participate in our classes.”
Grant enhances class schedules
Thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Injury Prevention Program, Aging Partners is enhancing its current Tai Chi offerings to include new, evidence-based classes in Lincoln. Chair Assisted Tai Chi – Moving for Better Balance 8 Form meets 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for 12 weeks beginning Sept. 10 in the Saint Paul UMC dining room. Tai Chi – Moving for Better Balance classes meet for 12 weeks, also beginning the second week of September, at two different locations:
- Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr., 1 to 2 p.m. or 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays, Sept. 9 – Dec. 5 (no classes Nov. 11 and 28); and
- Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Dr., 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 10 – Dec. 3 (no class Nov. 28).