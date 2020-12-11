The Ville track training facility built for speed

It is no surprise that P.J. Grosserode has a plan for speed.
He displayed plenty of it running for Lincoln Pius X, winning five state championships at the state track meet, and the University of Nebraska, earning five all-Big 12 honors.
So when Grosserode decided to open The Ville, a track practice facility in Lincoln, a speed station seemed logical. But that wasn't the driving force behind Grosserode's vision.
"My vision was to be able to have a facility that can train every event," said Grosserode. "The goal is to be able to provide event-specific training for track and field, but also speed training.
"Speed training is like hitting a baseball,” he continued. “You can't just pick up a bat and hit a 90 mile-an-hour fastball. Speed is the same way. You can be fast, have some talent, but it takes a lot of repetition. There's technique and skill in speed."
That's how The Ville, located in the Lincoln Sports Foundation facility at 7600 N. 70th St., came about. The facility includes training areas for the throws, hurdles, long, triple and high jump, pole vault, agility and speed.
Grosserode, who is also the director and coach of the Lincoln Community Track Club and an assistant track coach at Pius X, has recruited four other well-known athletes to provide coaching:
- Raymonn Adams is a Doane University Hall of Fame hurdler and running back, and head coach and director of the Olympus Track Club.
- Lyon Avila is a former pole vaulter for Nebraska and Lincoln High, and current Midland University assistant track and field coach.
- Zach Lurz was a four-time national shot put champion at Concordia, former head coach at Dakota Wesleyan and currently on the Doane coaching staff.
- Mike McCann is an assistant track coach at Nebraska who earned second-team all-America honors in the high jump.
"Give kids an opportunity, give them a facility, give them coaching that lets them take these skills that aren't just used two months out of the year and develop them year round," said Grosserode. "This is my passion. This is the way that I want to give back and spend my time, and my family is all in and all involved."
The facility has a 150-foot raised long and triple jump runway that features speed gates and video technology. Pole vault also has a 150-foot runway with a cemented plant box into a top-of-the-line landing system.
Recently, a "boom room" was completed for the throws, with netting and a vinyl enclosure. The speed training area is now complete with top-of-the line speed treadmills, along with the high jump area.
Grosserode, who owns a marketing agency in Lincoln that works with banks, said The Ville came to fruition partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When we were told we needed to suspend sports, that was hard to do but it was okay," he said. "When sports started back up, kids were playing golf and baseball, and all the tracks were closed. I didn't realize how dependent our sport was on the school systems and the university and everywhere that's been hosting us for years.
"When I talked with the Lincoln Sports Foundation about my vision, it matched really closely with what they're trying to do out here. They've supported me a lot and are helping to shape all of this."
It started with a huge empty room. Grosserode bought the lumber for the project over the Labor Day weekend.
"My wife and kids came in and painted everything blue. We built the runway and got up and running in about 30 days," said Grosserode. "We worked at night and on the weekends. Even just putting the turf down was a massive undertaking."
Grosserode's oldest son, Reece, who is a freshman at Pius X, is taking full advantage of the runway he helped build, working out with his dad most evenings. Cameron Mulholland, a Creighton Prep graduate and Nebraska student, often works alongside the Grosserodes.
"This facility really will make a difference for us," said Mulholland. "I missed out on my senior season, and this is giving me a chance to work out and get some times."
A meet scheduled at the facility right after Thanksgiving was canceled because of the public health directives. P.J. Grosserode had athletes from Missouri, Kansas and South Dakota set to participate. What would normally have been a three-hour event was to be an all-day and evening event to allow for social distancing.
"When we can, we'll continue to have them monthly, and after the first of the year we'll have them every couple of weeks," Grosserode said.
The Ville has numerous plans for participation, allowing for single-day usage or six-week plans that include coaching.
"If you want to be here, we're going to figure out a way for you to do it,” he said. “You pay a pretty nominal price just to use the facility. You can also get the individual coaching, and we rent poles. But from a pricing standpoint, we wanted to make it as inviting as possible, and make it as affordable as or cheaper than anything else that you can do in town from a speed development of specialization standpoint.
"The only thing we ask is that you reserve your time so I know you're going to be there."
Scheduling and pricing information is available at The Ville's website, thetrackville.com.
Avila said he was excited to be involved in the project when Grosserode announced it.
"I wanted to build one of these on my own, but they got ahead of me. I told P.J. I wanted to be involved," said Avila. "There's a lot I've gained from track, and if I'm able to give that back to somebody else, even just a little bit, it's worth it. I've had a lot of great coaches."
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!