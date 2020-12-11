The Ville track training facility built for speed

Grosserode, who owns a marketing agency in Lincoln that works with banks, said The Ville came to fruition partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When we were told we needed to suspend sports, that was hard to do but it was okay," he said. "When sports started back up, kids were playing golf and baseball, and all the tracks were closed. I didn't realize how dependent our sport was on the school systems and the university and everywhere that's been hosting us for years.

"When I talked with the Lincoln Sports Foundation about my vision, it matched really closely with what they're trying to do out here. They've supported me a lot and are helping to shape all of this."

It started with a huge empty room. Grosserode bought the lumber for the project over the Labor Day weekend.

"My wife and kids came in and painted everything blue. We built the runway and got up and running in about 30 days," said Grosserode. "We worked at night and on the weekends. Even just putting the turf down was a massive undertaking."

Grosserode's oldest son, Reece, who is a freshman at Pius X, is taking full advantage of the runway he helped build, working out with his dad most evenings. Cameron Mulholland, a Creighton Prep graduate and Nebraska student, often works alongside the Grosserodes.