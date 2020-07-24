The upside of a pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These are challenging and dispiriting times. Given all the trials we have been facing with this pandemic, how could there possibly be an upside? Take heart – there are a few silver linings we can hang onto.

Community bonding, creative connection, and less teen angst - Loneliness can be a serious threat to health. Sheltering at home can make people feel isolated, even with family members around. Social scientists worried about the effect this isolation might have on a country where loneliness is already a problem. Several new studies suggest that the expected huge increase in loneliness from the pandemic hasn't come to pass — not so far, anyway. Turns out we are a resilient and resourceful bunch.

The pandemic, reports one of the studies’ authors, caused a “…real outpouring of communities really trying to band together and look out for neighbors and for those who might be most vulnerable.”

People have found new ways to connect, as well, visiting over fences or 6 feet apart in driveways, or through multiple social media platforms. Researchers also found no appreciable increase in teen stress, because, they suspect, there’s no “fear of missing out” (who's going out to the party, who's going out to events), a common teen angst. As one put it, "… when everybody's at home, there's nothing to miss out on."