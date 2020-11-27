'The reality of nursing': Union College grads preparing to join health care workforce in a pandemic

"By the end of the preceptorship, we had COVID patients because there was nowhere else to put them," Ward said. "It made me see that this virus spreads in ways I don't think we completely understand."

While both Axelson and Ward described their experiences as being physically, mentally and emotionally draining, they also said they gleaned valuable lessons they will carry forward with them into the workforce.

Axelson said she witnessed "incredible teamwork" put forward by the nursing staff, doctors, therapists and others assigned to care for those with COVID-19, which made each shift feel more manageable.

She said she also recognized the importance of self-care, particularly after a series of long shifts left her feeling exhausted — a sentiment shared by health care workers in Nebraska and across the country in recent months.

"You can't take care of people unless you're taking care of yourself as well," she said. "You can't pour from an empty cup."

Ward said watching nurses sign up for extra shifts, even after having worked long hours in high-pressure situations day after day, also drove home the importance of teamwork in a health care setting.