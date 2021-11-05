Thank-you cards due Tuesday for hospital workers

As life outside Lincoln hospitals slowly returns to “normal,” the challenges inside the hospital walls as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic remain difficult and constant. The Lincoln community is invited to participate in a citywide “Thank You” card campaign to acknowledge their relentless and challenging work.

The Community Health Endowment of Lincoln (CHE) is providing free thank-you postcards for notes of gratitude to “hospital heroes.” Cards are available at any of The Mill locations or The Hub Café (see locations below) between now and Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Residents are encouraged to write a personal note of thanks and drop the card in the provided dropbox at these locations. Workplaces, clubs or other larger groups are also encouraged to participate and can contact CHE at Morgan.Hermanek@chelincoln.org or 402-436-5516 for bulk cards. Bulk cards should be returned to CHE by Wednesday, Nov. 10, so they can be distributed to hospital campuses.

According to Lori Seibel, president and CEO of CHE, “As an organization devoted to improving the health of our community, CHE recognizes the difficult work that hospital staff continue to do. We also recognize the important health benefits that we can all share by showing gratitude to others.”

CHE’s goal is to collect 5,000 “Thank You” cards.