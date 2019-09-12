On Saturday, Aug. 24, 23 teams raced around Lincoln competing in unique and fun challenges to benefit St. Monica’s.
The 14th annual Amazing Chase fundraising event, inspired by “The Amazing Race” television series, raised approximately $50,000 so that St. Monica’s can provide gender-specific, trauma-informed care within an environment that helps empower women combating a variety of problems intertwined with substance abuse.
“Home Boys and a Girl,” the team from Home Real Estate, raised $4,116 in advance of the event, allowing team members a 12-minute head start. The same team won the event, which rarely happens as teams with a head start still have a chance to get lost, misinterpret a clue or perform slowly on a challenge. The winning team received a week stay at a resort in Deer Valley, Utah, provided by a local donor.
The second-place team, The Arbor Day Birches, received a “staycation” package that included a one-night stay at the local Hyatt and dinner at The Oven.
According to staff, the event drew many more new teams. Some of the challenges included an egg drop, which required teams to create something to cushion an egg so it wouldn’t break on a two-story drop, and a dance challenge where Hart Dance Academy staff taught a four-minute dance routine to the teams.
“The Chase is our most important fundraiser each year,” said Mary Barry-Magsamen, chief executive officer at St. Monica’s. “In addition to being a fun event unlike other local fundraisers, the donations allow us to serve more women on our wait list.”
Learn more at stmonicas.com.