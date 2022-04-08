Tennis Buddies to begin 15th season April 23

The Lincoln Tennis Buddies will begin the outdoor season Saturday, April 23, at Woods Tennis Center, 33rd and J streets.

Practices will take place Saturdays at Woods from 3-4 p.m. New athletes and volunteers are invited.

The Lincoln Tennis Buddies program is a partnership of athletes with intellectual disabilities and tennis enthusiasts in the Lincoln area. This program supplements the tennis opportunities provided to the athletes through Special Olympics Nebraska.

Phil Wolfe coordinates the program. Wolfe is a former physical education teacher with the Lincoln Public Schools. Now retired, he has been a volunteer with the Special Olympics for the past 14 years. He was the Nebraska tennis coach for the 2010 National Special Olympic Games.

Volunteers are adults and high school tennis enthusiasts.

If you have one hour a month that you could volunteer or you have an athlete who would like to participate in the program, contact Phil Wolfe at cubwolfe@gmail.com. For additional information, visit www.lincolntennisbuddies.com.

