Joyce Ebmeier, Tabitha's senior vice president of strategic planning, was honored with LeadingAge Nebraska’s 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award at its annual fall conference in Lincoln.
The award is given to a LeadingAge Nebraska member who has demonstrated long-term dedication and service to long-term care in Nebraska and has led with outstanding vision and commitment.
Dedicating her life’s work to serving as a senior care expert, leader and mentor at nonprofit Tabitha, Ebmeier also serves as secretary on LeadingAge Nebraska’s board of directors.
Tabitha President and CEO Christie Hinrichs calls Ebmeier “the epitome of a servant leader. I’ve learned so much from Joyce. Her can-do attitude—even in the toughest of times—has been instrumental in moving Tabitha and senior care to the next level."
In her 37-plus years at Tabitha, Ebmeier has held a variety of leadership positions, including 14 years as administrator of Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln. She was instrumental in introducing Lincoln to residential-style, long-term, skilled nursing communities. She has worked to optimize the model by expanding availability of these Tabitha residences beyond Tabitha’s main campus into south Lincoln’s Williamsburg neighborhood and the unique rural setting of Crete.
Throughout her career, Ebmeier has ensured that the evolving needs of Nebraska seniors are met. She has served as an advocate for older adults, monitoring how both state and national legislation impact senior services throughout the communities Tabitha serves.
