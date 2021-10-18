Tabitha housing project to unite seniors, students under one roof

Monthly apartment rent for the proposed community is expected to run in the neighborhood of $925 to $1,450.

Ebmeier said the proposal covers the bases for the three main challenges targeted by the project. “This is seen as an antidote for loneliness, a way to strengthen the health care workforce, and to reach the moderate-income category,” she said.

Proponents of the project are excited that the community will be in the heart of Lincoln – in the Witherbee neighborhood – and is already a part of the Tabitha campus.

Interaction linking generations is expected to be key. The project will include an underground parking garage and a nearly 10,000-square-foot commons area with amenities such as dining space, a fitness center, multipurpose room and lounge.

Endorsement

Sharon Seagren is among those giving the proposal a thumbs-up. She has been an independent-living resident of The Landing at Williamsburg since May 2013 and a widow since November 2018. As a member of Tabitha’s InterGenerational Steering Committee, she helped gather feedback from 15-20 independent residents at The Landing, collecting their thoughts and ideas in a survey presented by Tabitha. Recently, she shared with the design group her thoughts about the common areas and apartments in the Intergen Building.