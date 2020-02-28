Summer swim and dive team registration starts March 2

Registration begins Monday, March 2 for the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department swim and dive teams.
Registration is available online prior to May 23 at parks.lincoln.ne.gov or at the Aquatics Office, second floor, 1225 F St. Beginning May 23, registration will no longer be available online and only available at a participating pool. The deadline for registration is June 22 or when the enrollment limit is reached.
The league is for youth ages 6 to 18. Enrollment is limited to 150 per team, and early registration is suggested. Registration is $69 for either swim or dive team. Signing up for both teams is an additional $25.
Swim teams are planned at Ballard, Belmont, Eden, Highlands, Irvingdale, Star City Shores, University Place and Woods pools. Dive teams are planned at Eden, Irvingdale, University Place and Woods pools. Practice begins Monday, June 1. The season ends with the All City Dive Meet, Thursday, July 16 and the All City Meet, Saturday, July 18.
Public pool locations and phone numbers are as follows:
• Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7829;
• Ballard, 3901 N. 66th St., 402-441-7898;
• Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826;
• Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Rd., 402-441-7827;
• Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7828;
• Woods, 33rd and J streets, 402-441-7782;
• Highlands Aquatic Center, 5511 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-7800;
• University Place Aquatic Centers, 2000 N. 48th St., 402-441-7834; and
• Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., 402-441-6670.
Need-based scholarships are available to qualified families. For additional information, contact the Aquatics Office at 402-441-7960.