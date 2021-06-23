Summer fitness 101 – Be smart

Summer is the season for us to take our exercise routines out of the gym and to the park, tennis court, golf course, bike trail, and even the pool.

Many of us have been indoors working at our jobs with little or no physical activity for five to six months. Now, we expect to place this extra strain of outdoor activities on our bodies with little to no transition time.

You should adhere to the following ground rules before you hit the ground running:

See your doctor before beginning any exercise routine, especially if you have been inactive for six months or more or are over 50 years of age and do not exercise on a regular basis. You need to ease into outdoor activities physically as well as acclimate your body to the heat and humidity.

It is particularly important to replenish fluids that we lose more frequently from the heat and sun outdoors. Avoid direct sunlight and/or excessive heat along with exercising outdoors when the heat index reaches 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

Exposure to high heat and humidity can result in heat cramps, exhaustion, or at its extreme, heat stroke. If you feel faint, nauseous or disoriented at any time, consult your doctor immediately.