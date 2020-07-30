{{featured_button_text}}
Bryan College of Health Sciences

Bryan College of Health Sciences, Lincoln

Pell grant students: 38%

Students with federal loans: 75%

Cost to attend: $25,788

Price after financial aid: $24,331

6-year graduation rate: 73%

Median debt: $23,479

Began repayment in five years: 82%

Average earnings after 10 years: $53,500

 Geoff Johnson, Bryan College of Health Sciences Facebook page

Classes will begin Aug. 24 at Bryan College of Health Sciences.

Provost Kelsi Anderson made the announcement Thursday at Bryan Health’s COVID-19 news briefing.

A record 780 students are enrolled for the fall semester, where learning will take place in person, remotely and online, Anderson said.

Face-to-face learning will include lowered class sizes and a variety of health safety measures, including masks at all times in classrooms, clinical settings and labs. Students will be asked to sanitize their hands upon entering and leaving classrooms.

Also Thursday, the hospital announced 10 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized at Bryan Health, while an additional patient is presumed positive, pending test results. One of those patients is on a ventilator.

Two additional patients who no longer test positive are also on ventilators, said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement at Bryan Health.

“That really magnifies the long-term recovery some of them have,” he said.

