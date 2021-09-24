'Streets Alive!' outdoor movement festival Sunday

"Streets Alive!", the annual movement festival organized by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, returns to the South Salt Creek Neighborhood/Cooper Park area this Sunday, Sept. 26 from 1-4:30 p.m.

The interactive health and wellness festival that encourages people to get out and get active will offer fun join-in activities for visitors of all ages. People are encouraged to walk, bike, skate or even dance their way over a nearly two-mile, traffic-free festival route.

On the route, visitors will find free community services information including health and wellness resources from close to 100 exhibitors, two farmers’ markets, an art walk featuring local artists, join-in fitness classes, sports demos and kids’ activities - including a chance for kids to win a free bike lock and bike helmet from the Lincoln Bike Kitchen.

The festival also includes live music from CoolPoppas (R & B), Daniel Martinez (Latin), Jonathon Leach (jazz), the Lincoln Ukulele Band (eclectic), kids’ singalongs with Jim King, as well as dance and cheer performances.

The festival is wheelchair-, pet- and kid-friendly. Visitors will also have a chance to tour the newly completed F Street Tunnel Project featuring a mural by Lincoln artist Micah Mullins.