Still surviving: pulling through the pandemic

To make matters worse, I contracted COVID. I feel blessed to have had recovered, but with my recovery also came the daily, ruthless reminder of what I had survived, and what so many others hadn’t.

In the bleak days of World War II, Winton Churchill said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts.”

Emboldened, I recently got my first of two COVID vaccinations. I consider it the first step in regaining what I’ve lost, of moving forward. I took my daughter skiing over Christmas, and we climbed the Manitou Incline in Colorado Springs; a mile-long hike with 2,700 steps and a 2,000-foot gain. Gasping for air, my daughter called me a masochist, asking me why we would do this. I told her, “Because we can.” What I didn’t say was, because so many cannot.

Several years ago, I ran a trail marathon that I almost didn’t finish. Exhausted, my appearance was no different than a stumbling drunk, barely putting one foot in front of the other. I finished by the sheer tenacity of my friend Sue and a fellow runner who showed compassion by talking me through the last five miles.