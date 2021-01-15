Still surviving: pulling through the pandemic

2020 was going to be my official breakout year -- not the kind that results in a glossy spread in Sports Illustrated, but more like a pinup girl for “Still Surviving.”
I made a New Year’s resolution to celebrate my birthday in style, run more races and find an agent to publish my novel. I wanted to meet friends at Zipline’s beer bingo and have outdoor runs in Wilderness Park, with solitary afternoons writing at The Mill. It would be a year of celebration, friendship and achievements. Like a kid on Christmas Eve, I told myself to believe and it would happen.
It’s all quite laughable now. Races were canceled, establishments closed, fitness seemed moot with quarantine and the Internet’s homebound trend to make bread made me a complete loser with yeast. Since my loaves were nothing but demented Frisbees that could be used as a weapon in a home security breach, I acquired an affinity for Cheetos, Gummie Savers and Netflix. On my brother’s advice, I streamed football, surfed the Hallmark channel on commercial breaks and read Regency romance novels.
My social activities were put in a jar and placed on a high shelf, like a time capsule to be opened some time in the future, completely hinging on the movements of a microscopic organism that refused to behave.
Working in the dark days of COVID-19 at Bryan Medical Center, caring for numerous sick patients and managing the daily worries about infection, I sunk into a depressing place with little motivation. I quit writing, turned off the news and didn’t see friends or neighbors for months.
To make matters worse, I contracted COVID. I feel blessed to have had recovered, but with my recovery also came the daily, ruthless reminder of what I had survived, and what so many others hadn’t.
In the bleak days of World War II, Winton Churchill said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts.”
Emboldened, I recently got my first of two COVID vaccinations. I consider it the first step in regaining what I’ve lost, of moving forward. I took my daughter skiing over Christmas, and we climbed the Manitou Incline in Colorado Springs; a mile-long hike with 2,700 steps and a 2,000-foot gain. Gasping for air, my daughter called me a masochist, asking me why we would do this. I told her, “Because we can.” What I didn’t say was, because so many cannot.
Several years ago, I ran a trail marathon that I almost didn’t finish. Exhausted, my appearance was no different than a stumbling drunk, barely putting one foot in front of the other. I finished by the sheer tenacity of my friend Sue and a fellow runner who showed compassion by talking me through the last five miles.
Later, ecstatic that we’d finished, we headed for Mexican food as we jammed to music and shoved chips in our mouths. I drove several miles down the road before I noticed that in my fatigue, I’d left open the car hatch and our belongings were falling out the back.
In everything, there will be embarrassments, setbacks and careful steps forward. Sometimes, you lose your shoes and a portion of your dignity along the way. But we all need to regain the things that made us happy, to draw on our friendships to pull us through this pandemic. I would like to think that Churchill, with his boisterous nature, would have even found time to join me for bingo and a beer after his vaccination with a toast to better days.