Stay in shape: Beat the winter blues

With the temperature dropping and the winter season beginning this month, many of us will have trouble staying motivated to exercise and stay in shape this time of year.

There are many options to exercise and stay in shape both indoors and outdoors. Exercising outdoors does require more planning and more safety precautions than during warmer months.

Here are six winter exercise tips to keep in mind:

1. First and foremost, set fitness and health goals to keep you motivated.

2. Dress in layers, starting with a lightweight moisture-wicking garment next to the skin, followed by an insulating layer of synthetic material or fleece that will also absorb moisture, followed by a wind-resistant jacket if needed that is semi-porous to let moisture escape. As you warm up, you can remove a layer so you don’t become overheated.

3. Wear shoes that have good traction to prevent falls on snow or patches of ice. Be safe, and don’t go outside if it is icy.

4. Stay hydrated. You will still perspire as your body warms up from exercise in the cold weather.