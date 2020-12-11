Stay in shape: Beat the winter blues

With the temperature dropping and the winter season beginning this month, many of us will have trouble staying motivated to exercise and stay in shape this time of year.
There are many options to exercise and stay in shape both indoors and outdoors. Exercising outdoors does require more planning and more safety precautions than during warmer months.
Here are six winter exercise tips to keep in mind:
1. First and foremost, set fitness and health goals to keep you motivated.
2. Dress in layers, starting with a lightweight moisture-wicking garment next to the skin, followed by an insulating layer of synthetic material or fleece that will also absorb moisture, followed by a wind-resistant jacket if needed that is semi-porous to let moisture escape. As you warm up, you can remove a layer so you don’t become overheated.
3. Wear shoes that have good traction to prevent falls on snow or patches of ice. Be safe, and don’t go outside if it is icy.
4. Stay hydrated. You will still perspire as your body warms up from exercise in the cold weather.
5. Head into the wind during the first half of your walk or run, and come back with it during the second half. This will help you avoid becoming chilled from perspiration and the wind chill factor.
6. Wearing your mask will help keep the air you breathe in warmer as well as give you protective face coverage.
If you don’t feel comfortable walking or running in the cold weather, there are other cardiovascular exercise activities to try indoors including swimming, water walking or jumping rope. Other tips include:
1. Join a health club for the winter, which will open up many options to you. Most gyms have safety protocols in place.
2. Make a workout by climbing up and down a flight of stairs. Be sure to start slow and increase the amount by 10-15% weekly.
3. Create a home gym; this can easily be done for $100 and up.
4. Hire a personal trainer for online or zoom workouts in your home, or have him/her develop a program for you and help get you jump-started.
By staying fit and watching your diet, you can beat the winter blues and be prepared for outdoor activities in the spring. Stay fit, and have a wonderful holiday season.
