Stay fit with LiveWell Challenge

The Nebraska Sports Council and Black Hills Energy are providing some motivation for Nebraskans to stay active this April with a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card.

To participate, join the LiveWell Challenge and accumulate at least 30 miles during the month of April to earn your April Badge, and be entered into the drawing for your chance to win the $250 Visa gift card or one of 10 $25 Nebraska Sports Council gift certificates.

There is no cost to participate in the LiveWell Challenge or Active-April. Simply enroll, or if already enrolled, log in at LiveWellChallenge.com. Complete and record at least 30 miles of activity April 1-30, earning the April badge in the process and becoming automatically entered into the drawing. Look for drawing results on the LiveWell Challenge Facebook Page on or after May 4.

The LiveWell Challenge is a free activity-tracking website that promotes physical activity using Nebraska trails, parks, waterways, events and people. Participants complete and log miles achieved walking, running, biking, paddling or exercising, earning virtual badges in the process, and inspiring others using the website’s social interaction platform, which connects directly with Facebook and Twitter.