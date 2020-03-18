State disease doc: Virus likely in Lincoln, even without confirmed cases

The state’s infectious disease doctor wasn’t convinced by Nebraska’s COVID-19 report Wednesday, showing Lincoln still without a confirmed case.
It’s already here, said Tom Safranek.
“We’re not going to be like that for very long,” he said. “I suspect there are individuals carrying the virus as we speak.”
They just haven’t been tested.
And the real spread hasn’t hit yet. Nebraska is likely a week or 10 days behind other parts of the country, and what’s happening there will soon happen here.
“When it gets into the population, it will spread fast,” he said.
The state epidemiologist has been working long days lately -- 10 or 11 hours at his office, then heading home to read as much as he can, trying to learn what’s happening in other places, trying to determine how Nebraska can learn from that.
But he was willing to take time Wednesday to talk to the Journal Star about the disease, the testing process and the steps everyone should be taking. Because the information is critical, he said.
“This is the most important story in years.”
The numbers
In Nebraska, 477 people have been tested, the swabs processed at either Nebraska Medicine, the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory or a private lab in North Carolina.
That’s not enough, Safranek said. “I’d love to see it way higher. I think there’s a demand for that. But the pipeline is full for these labs.”
More tests would yield more positive results, he said. And that’s likely why Omaha was leading the state Wednesday, with 21 of 24 confirmed cases: With its own lab, Nebraska Medicine is testing its own patients, and contributing to the lopsided total.
As of Wednesday morning, Lancaster County reported 41 negative tests, with two pending results.
The numbers of negative tests in Douglas County weren’t immediately available.
The testing process
The capacity for testing is limited, though it’s slowly expanding. But for now, public health officials are trying to make sure those who need it most -- health care workers exposed to potential cases, or those admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms -- are moved to the front of the line.
Which is why his office is instructing medical providers to screen for other diagnoses, like flu, pneumonia and other respiratory diseases, before testing for COVID-19.
The pipeline is also getting squeezed by a shortage of reagents, the chemical components added to a specimen on a nasal swab.
“It’s almost like following a recipe. You add a little bit of this and a little bit of that. You need to add a couple of reagents.”
That weak link is getting stronger, he said, but not overwhelmingly.
“Nationally, there’s a massive pressure to move everything through,” Safranek said. “The people who are making these extraction kits, they’ve got to be working around the clock, with their foot on the accelerator in fifth gear.”
But turnaround times remain slower than he likes. Get swabbed in Lincoln, and your sample is sent to Omaha or North Carolina for testing. Even under the best circumstances, he said, it can take four or five days for results.
What you can do
He wants to emphasize this: You’re at risk. Everybody is. Especially if you’ve flown recently.
Even if you didn’t travel to a hard-hit area, like Seattle or New York, you don’t know if another nearby traveler did.
And any of you could be spreading the virus without even knowing you’re sick.
“This infection can be very mild to begin with. And during that time when it’s mild, people may be circulating and infecting other people.”
He urged Nebraskans to keep their distance from each other, even if they’re feeling well, and to self-isolate if they feel any of the symptoms -- a fever of 100.4 or higher, shortness of breath, a cough or sore throat.
He called it the national stand-down. And it’s unprecedented and inconvenient and life-altering, he said.
But it’s needed to stem the spread.
Here’s why: It takes about seven to 14 days for a carrier to clear the disease and no longer be infectious, he said.
“And we’re hoping with a national stand-down, we interrupt new infections,” he said. “The better job we do at that, the less of a problem we’re going to have.”
