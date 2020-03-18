State disease doc: Virus likely in Lincoln, even without confirmed cases

Which is why his office is instructing medical providers to screen for other diagnoses, like flu, pneumonia and other respiratory diseases, before testing for COVID-19.

The pipeline is also getting squeezed by a shortage of reagents, the chemical components added to a specimen on a nasal swab.

“It’s almost like following a recipe. You add a little bit of this and a little bit of that. You need to add a couple of reagents.”

That weak link is getting stronger, he said, but not overwhelmingly.

“Nationally, there’s a massive pressure to move everything through,” Safranek said. “The people who are making these extraction kits, they’ve got to be working around the clock, with their foot on the accelerator in fifth gear.”

But turnaround times remain slower than he likes. Get swabbed in Lincoln, and your sample is sent to Omaha or North Carolina for testing. Even under the best circumstances, he said, it can take four or five days for results.

What you can do

He wants to emphasize this: You’re at risk. Everybody is. Especially if you’ve flown recently.