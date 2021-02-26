Star City Sports Youth Athlete of the Year: Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Southwest High School senior Kate Dilsaver should be a great fit for the women’s basketball program at Fort Hays State University. She’ll be going from one heralded basketball program to another.
Dilsaver is known for her fierce competitiveness and dedication to excellence. The decorated student-athlete was a catalyst in LSW’s march to back-to-back state track and field meet team championships in 2018 and 2019.
The 5-foot, 10-inch guard with a scoring average of nearly 13 points per game has been a two-year starter for the Southwest girls basketball program. The Silver Hawks opened Class A-3 district tournament action Tuesday night with a 69-31 romp over Millard West to improve to 18-2 on the season.
Coach’s observations
“As her track and field coach for two years, and one of her building administrators for two years, I have had the opportunity to observe Kate’s attitude toward learning, her leadership abilities, her extracurricular and community involvement, and her dedication to excellence,” Lincoln Southwest High School Administrator Brett Schuster said in nominating Dilsaver for a Star City Sports Youth Athlete of the Year award.
The Girls & Women in Sports & Fitness Committee, under whose umbrella the SCS awards are given, agreed, selecting Dilsaver for one of the two prestigious SCS awards this year. The SCS Youth Athlete awards are in their 25th year, having been given annually since 1997.
Dilsaver juggles a challenging course load with a year-round sports calendar, epitomizing the life of a student-athlete. Academically, she ranks 17th in a class of 511; i.e., roughly the top 4% of LSW’s senior class.
During an average school year, her sports calendar allows for few days off. She goes from cross country to basketball and then to track and field. The accelerated schedule suits her just fine.
Paused by pandemic
The tail end of the 2019-2020 school year, of course, was an exception. Dilsaver’s season-to-season cycle was interrupted last spring, when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 high school sports seasons, including track and field – a discouraging setback for a runner who hoped for a suitable encore after sweeping the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the 2019 state meet.
“We’d practiced about two weeks when the school district decided to shut things down for two weeks, to see where they’d go from there,” Dilsaver reflected.
Much to the chagrin of participants and fans, all spring-season sports were canceled due to a concern for the safety of everyone involved. The absence of a track and field season dashed the Lincoln Southwest girls’ hopes of “three-peating” after taking state in 2018 and 2019.
“It was tough to miss the track season last spring, because we were going to return the majority of scorers from the team that won state the previous year,” said Dilsaver.
“This year’s track team will have a lot of potential, but it will be a team that lost a lot of experience to graduation,” she added.
11 state medals
Schuster, whose LSW girls’ teams won four state-meet titles during his six years coaching at Southwest, said Dilsaver is an 11-time Class A state track medalist. Her honors in 2019 included All-Class champion in the 100 meters, and Class A state champ in the 200. Dilsaver possesses the Southwest school records in those events, clocking the 100 in :12.08 and the 200 in :24.90.
She also has a personal-best :57.09 in the 400 meters, an event in which she finished third at the state meet two years ago. Her time in the 400 ranks second on the career charts at LSW. Dilsaver also anchored the Silver Hawks’ 1,600-meter relay team that finished second at the 2019 state meet.
The year-round athlete also earned four high school letters in cross country, including a sixth-place finish at the 2020 state meet last fall. Her time of 19:15 at the Pioneers Park course ranks fourth on Southwest’s career charts.
Touted college program
At Fort Hays State, she’ll be joining a women’s basketball program that went 32-2 two years ago en route to the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) championship. This year, the Tigers were off to an 18-2 start in games played through last weekend and sat atop the MIAA standings.