Star City Sports Youth Athlete of the Year: Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest

Dilsaver juggles a challenging course load with a year-round sports calendar, epitomizing the life of a student-athlete. Academically, she ranks 17th in a class of 511; i.e., roughly the top 4% of LSW’s senior class.

During an average school year, her sports calendar allows for few days off. She goes from cross country to basketball and then to track and field. The accelerated schedule suits her just fine.

Paused by pandemic

The tail end of the 2019-2020 school year, of course, was an exception. Dilsaver’s season-to-season cycle was interrupted last spring, when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 high school sports seasons, including track and field – a discouraging setback for a runner who hoped for a suitable encore after sweeping the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the 2019 state meet.

“We’d practiced about two weeks when the school district decided to shut things down for two weeks, to see where they’d go from there,” Dilsaver reflected.

Much to the chagrin of participants and fans, all spring-season sports were canceled due to a concern for the safety of everyone involved. The absence of a track and field season dashed the Lincoln Southwest girls’ hopes of “three-peating” after taking state in 2018 and 2019.