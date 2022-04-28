St. E's unveils new simulation center

CHI Health on Thursday unveiled its new Simulation Center for Global Excellence at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

The health system said the state-of-the-art simulation center allows both Purdue University Global students and CHI Health St. Elizabeth employees to face real-world scenarios from the safety of a classroom, to help them better prepare to care for patients in the future.

The center offers "high-fidelity" mannequins that can exhibit human-like symptoms, including bleeding and vomiting. Instructors create medical scenarios and can change them mid-simulation to aid in learning

There also are specialized female and infant mannequins that can mimic a real birth with complications to help train providers on maternity care, labor and delivery.

“The simulation lab will give staff at CHI Health St. Elizabeth the opportunity to further their skills and stay up to date on the latest training – things that are constantly evolving in the world of health care,” said Jenny Stachura, vice president of patient care services for CHI Health St. Elizabeth. “It will be an invaluable tool for our care teams and also to the future nurses and health care workers who are seeking a career in the medical field."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.