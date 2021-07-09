St. Elizabeth, Nebraska Heart offer free movie on the lawn

Two free family movie nights are offered this month at CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart.

Community members are invited to see two free showings of “The Sandlot.” The first event will take place Saturday, July 17, from 2-4:30 p.m. on St. Elizabeth’s front lawn outside the main entrance.

The following weekend, Nebraska Heart will host a showing of the movie on Saturday, July 24, from 2-4:30 p.m. on the lawn southeast of the hospital’s main entrance.

At both locations, the movie will play on a large, outdoor LCD screen. Free lawn games and popcorn will also be available for guests while supplies last.

Families are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets and additional snacks to enjoy during the movie. No alcohol or pets are allowed at the two events.

At St. Elizabeth, parking will be available in the hospital’s garage near 70th Street and Wedgewood Drive. Parking at Nebraska Heart will be available in the main lot. In the event of inclement weather, updates will be posted on the CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart Facebook pages.

“This last year was a challenging one for everyone,” said Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart. “Our frontline health care workers got through it, thanks to the constant support and appreciation from our community. CHI Health wants to extend a gracious thank you and show our appreciation by inviting families to our Lincoln campuses for a fun and relaxing movie night on St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart’s front lawns.”

