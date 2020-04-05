Smoke from Kansas leads to air quality advisory for Lincoln
  • Updated
Daily Life Kansas

A controlled fire burns in a Flint Hills pasture near Council Grove, Kan., in March 2014. Ranchers burn the old grass to promote quick new growth and improve nutrient values of the pasture. 

 Associated Press file photo

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued an air quality advisory Sunday evening as smoke from prescribed burns in Kansas wafted north.

Officials said in a news release that smoke was expected to reach unhealthy levels Sunday for children, older adults and those with asthma, lung disease or other respiratory issues, or heart disease.

South winds combined with widespread burns in the Flint Hills of Kansas may result in unhealthy levels of smoke through Monday morning, the release stated.

Those at risk are asked to reduce strenuous activity when outside, take breaks and watch for symptoms — like shortness of breath or coughing.

You can monitor the Air Quality Index at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: air).

