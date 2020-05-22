Sleepless in Lincoln: Hospital employee details the trials of switching shifts

Before the madness of COVID-19, I was a bonafide sleep addict. I toted scientific facts to uphold rigid standards of seven to eight hours of precious shuteye, which included buying expensive sheets and the best pillows on the market to make my “sleep nest” the best it could be. In short, I was a sleep snob.
But the pandemic hit, and most of my regular medical shifts as a cardiac and vascular ultrasound tech at Bryan East either disappeared or were transformed, and I got deployed to other parts of the hospital to fill a need; a regular “all hands on deck” mentality.
With high school on hold, my 16-year-old started staying up till 1 or 2 a.m., becoming a strange nocturnal animal with intermittent sightings similar to a reclusive snow leopard. My husband started watching recorded episodes of "Housewives of Beverly Hills" till midnight, while some of my new shifts had me working until 11 p.m. or longer.
Our entire household’s sleep schedule got “wonky,” along with the rest of the world. My husband and I had arguments about what day of the week it really was, and whether we’d missed the garbage guys. Again. In our younger past, we would’ve labeled ourselves party animals. Now, we were just pandemic “what-do-we-have-to-get-up-for” nocturnal junkies.
I was never one to do collegiate all-nighters, and the sleep-deprived, colicky baby nights almost drove me to insanity. As my child got older and nights became easier, I happily logged peaceful nights with little interruptions. Friends that were so-called insomniacs? I waved them off. They just weren’t trying hard enough and giving it their full effort.
And then I became one.
As the hospital made the transition to add shifts to deal with the pandemic, the call came to work an overnight shift in the emergency department. I thought to myself, “It’s one weekend. How hard can it be?” and signed up. Before my first shift, I took a hardy two-hour nap, ran on the treadmill and made coffee at 1030 p.m. It was a strange turn of events, but I hummed a tune as I started my night and felt confident that it would be like any other shift.
It wasn’t.
One cannot be a lifetime member of the “night sleepers” club and simply transition to a nocturnal animal with the flip of a coin. At least, if you’re over the age of 30 and don’t regularly drink Bang or Red Bull. At 3 a.m., certain bells within my body started pealing distress codes that were difficult to ignore.
To stay awake and occupy my brain when the ER wasn’t busy, I walked miles in the deserted hallways. To any security guard watching CCT cameras, I apologize profusely for the strange individual who might have been doing lunges, squats and yes, cartwheels, to maintain a level of energy and sanity. The impersonation of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance was not appropriate, but necessary for 4:30 a.m. energy levels.
My brother, a FedEx pilot who often works through the middle of nights, texted one morning and asked how I was doing. I told him that with the help of a sleep agent, I’d slept seven hours, but my muddled brain had me convinced to pour a beer while making Pillsbury cinnamon rolls. His response. “See? It’s all good. Magic.”
It didn’t feel magical.
I made it through my three nights with only a pulled hamstring from an exaggerated pantomimed Jackson hip tilt, patted myself on the back, and sighed in relief about rejoining life during the day. I logged 10 hours of sleep the first night and felt fantastic.
Then the other shoe dropped. My body and my brain weren’t exactly on board with the transition. For the next two nights as I attempted sleep, I found that no counting of sheep, imagining floating clouds or reading could overcome the feeling that I should be awake. I paced the house with palpitations, switched beds and stared at ceilings. Hair-pulling frustration morphed into anxiety, and finally dismal sobbing with a throbbing headache for what was a complete sleep failure.
I’m still making the transition. Still praying that this is the night that I will fall asleep with no troubles, no melatonin or reading of boring world history.
I will take the opportunity to laud the second and third shift employees: logging nocturnal hours at the factory, grocery store, city utilities, and the hospital. I applaud their efforts to burn the midnight oil, getting important tasks finished while the rest of us happily dream away. Our economy, our infrastructure depends upon you.
The Bruning household, like many others, still maintains strange hours. In this current world of anxiety and sleeplessness, I find the only creatures truly happy in my household are the cats, who are ecstatic to have company at 2 a.m.
