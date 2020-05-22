Sleepless in Lincoln: Hospital employee details the trials of switching shifts

And then I became one.

As the hospital made the transition to add shifts to deal with the pandemic, the call came to work an overnight shift in the emergency department. I thought to myself, “It’s one weekend. How hard can it be?” and signed up. Before my first shift, I took a hardy two-hour nap, ran on the treadmill and made coffee at 1030 p.m. It was a strange turn of events, but I hummed a tune as I started my night and felt confident that it would be like any other shift.

It wasn’t.

One cannot be a lifetime member of the “night sleepers” club and simply transition to a nocturnal animal with the flip of a coin. At least, if you’re over the age of 30 and don’t regularly drink Bang or Red Bull. At 3 a.m., certain bells within my body started pealing distress codes that were difficult to ignore.

To stay awake and occupy my brain when the ER wasn’t busy, I walked miles in the deserted hallways. To any security guard watching CCT cameras, I apologize profusely for the strange individual who might have been doing lunges, squats and yes, cartwheels, to maintain a level of energy and sanity. The impersonation of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance was not appropriate, but necessary for 4:30 a.m. energy levels.