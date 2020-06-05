Related to this story
Lincoln's first person identified to have a case of community spread COVID-19 had his family tested for antibodies. Both the results and what they mean are mixed.
A 9-year-old Lexington boy is believed to be the first known Nebraska case of a coronavirus-related complication that affects children.
Eleven employees and one patient have tested positive for the coronavirus at the state-run psychiatric hospital in Lincoln.
Loosening of restrictions, protests could lead to more infections, and Bryan Health officials said people need to be aware of the potential signs.
The COVID-19 death toll in Lancaster County reached double digits Friday, the same day the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department upgraded…
The percentage of tests returned positive for COVID-19 fell to 5.7% this week, the lowest percentage locally since April.
State will require only 15% of beds, ventilators be available.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will start the fall semester one week earlier and where it ended the spring semester — online — before conv…
If you've marched in any recent protests, you may want to consider getting tested for the coronavirus.