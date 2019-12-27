You are the owner of this article.
Sign-up event Jan. 4 for Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon
The Lincoln Track Club will host its third annual Sign-Up Saturday event for the Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 6:30 to 10 a.m. at these locations:

• Lincoln Running Company, 1213 Q St.; and

• Fleet Feet Lincoln, 7701 Pioneers Blvd.

Those who register on-site at one of these locations will receive a $5 race discount, a Lincoln Marathon Beanie and other prizes.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will be at the Lincoln Running Company to start you off on your first official training run for the 2020 race. You will run past race landmarks complete with cheer stations and selfie opportunities. After your run, the LTC will have a yogurt bar and Coffee House coffee at the Lincoln Running Company store.

