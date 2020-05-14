Seven more virus deaths reported; Omaha area closing in on 2,000 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least seven more Nebraskans — four in Dakota County, two in Douglas and one in Dawson, health officials reported Thursday.

The Dakota County Health Department did not release additional information on its deaths, which were reported in the Sioux City Journal. But the Douglas County Health Department said the virus claimed a woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions, and a man in his 50s; and the Two Rivers Health Department described the Dawson County death as a woman in her 80s, also with underlying health conditions.

Their deaths bring the state’s total to at least 114. The state Department of Health and Human Services website, last updated at 6 p.m. Wednesday, listed 107 deaths and 9,075 cases.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department had also not yet updated its COVID-19 dashboard from Wednesday, when it listed 688 cases and four deaths.

On Thursday, the Dakota County Health Department also reported 37 new cases, bringing the South Sioux City area’s total 1,492, with 11 deaths. Douglas County reported 110 new cases, for a total of 1,911 with 23 deaths. And the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 41 new cases — four in Buffalo County and 37 in Dawson County — increasing its seven-county total to 918.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

