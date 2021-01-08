Seniors see vaccine as 'best shot' against COVID-19

“I wanna look mean,” said 100-year-old Loretta Stutz, longtime resident of The Lexington, about getting the vaccine to fight COVID-19.
“I’ve lived through many things in my lifetime, and next to losing a loved one, this is the worst. So I got the vaccine.”
Residents and staff of The Lexington Assisted Living Center received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of December. But not without a little fanfare.
“Spirits have been pretty low with all the quarantining over the last few months,” said Activities Director Julie Andresen. “So we thought we’d lighten the mood a little.”
Residents donned boxing gloves and taunted RelyCare Pharmacy staff members administering the vaccine to “hit me with your best shot!”
Residents were all smiles as one expressed that getting the vaccine was her way of taking some control during this uncontrollable pandemic. With the exception of a few sore shoulders at the injection site, side effects have been minimal.
Nyla Kern has lived at the assisted living community since 2016 and loves to play cards with friends, eat meals with fellow residents and attend social events.
“This [pandemic] cuts you off from what you do normally,” said Kern.
Before COVID-19, Everett Taylor would go out with family members and participate in many events wearing a hat from his collection. Taylor’s grandson gave him a MoMo cap and invited his grandfather to a meal. “The first thing I want to do when this pandemic is over, is to go out to eat where my grandson works,” Taylor said.
Staff also joined in the mood lifting by lip-syncing in full costume with air-filled guitars (including face masks and distancing) to a popular rock song about giving it your best shot.
“Staff needed an opportunity to laugh and melt some of the tensions and restrictions that COVID-19 has placed on our community since March of 2019,” said Administrator Candy Herzog. “It has been especially hard on our residents not being able to visit their loved ones. Virtual visits are nice, but they are not the same.”
Normally the holidays are a time of gathering and sharing. Residents and staff are hopeful that 2021 will be less about isolation and more about connection.
“I haven’t even seen my new grandson yet. Everyone should get this vaccine so we can get control of our lives again,” added Kern.
