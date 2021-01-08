Seniors see vaccine as 'best shot' against COVID-19

Before COVID-19, Everett Taylor would go out with family members and participate in many events wearing a hat from his collection. Taylor’s grandson gave him a MoMo cap and invited his grandfather to a meal. “The first thing I want to do when this pandemic is over, is to go out to eat where my grandson works,” Taylor said.

Staff also joined in the mood lifting by lip-syncing in full costume with air-filled guitars (including face masks and distancing) to a popular rock song about giving it your best shot.

“Staff needed an opportunity to laugh and melt some of the tensions and restrictions that COVID-19 has placed on our community since March of 2019,” said Administrator Candy Herzog. “It has been especially hard on our residents not being able to visit their loved ones. Virtual visits are nice, but they are not the same.”

Normally the holidays are a time of gathering and sharing. Residents and staff are hopeful that 2021 will be less about isolation and more about connection.

“I haven’t even seen my new grandson yet. Everyone should get this vaccine so we can get control of our lives again,” added Kern.

For more information about The Lexington, call 402-486-4400 or see www.TheLEXINGTON.com.

