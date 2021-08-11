Senators urge Ricketts to reinstate daily COVID-19 dashboard

Eleven state senators have sent a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts asking him to reinstate the daily COVID-19 dashboard to allow businesses, organizations and school districts to make the best informed day-to-day decisions in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since the state shut down the COVID-19 dashboard on June 30, Nebraska has seen a rise in infections and hospitalizations," the letter stated.

"We respectfully ask that the Department of Health and Human Services reinstate the COVID-19 dashboard at once and that all 93 counties across Nebraska be required to report data to the state."

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha prompted the request.

"The current weekly report is lacking crucial detailed information, including county-by-county infection rates, COVID-19-related deaths, daily available hospital beds, respirators and overall staffed beds," the senators wrote.

"Local governments, businesses, school districts and child care facilities are once again trying to create up-to-date safety measures for students, just as health care workers and hospitals are expressing increasing concern about capacity for COVID-19 patients.

"All are eager to return to 'life as usual' as quickly as possible, but also safely," the letter stated.