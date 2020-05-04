Scribner paramedics deployed to New York City to battle COVID-19 pandemic

“There was not a lot of traffic or people walking around,” he said. “It was just very quiet. It was very interesting.”

Stockamp said she was more scared and anxious than she had been in her entire life when first entering the city.

“Coming from a town of 800, it was a big shock,” she said. “After a while, I realized that having all the people out wasn’t as bad.”

She said New York City was a ghost town when the convoy first arrived at the beginning of the deployment. As weeks went on, traffic began to kick up a little bit, albeit nowhere near where it was normally.

Roberts and his crew visited Time Square, Battery Park and the National September 11 Memorial during a day off. Typically, these are hubs of activity within the city. The pandemic changed that.

“We stood in the middle of Times Square and took photos,” he said. “Talking to guys, it’s never like this. In a sense it was almost overwhelming because this is not how it should be.”

However, what was more striking for Roberts was the love and support he and his crew received during their three-week stay in New York City.