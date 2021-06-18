'Science nerds,' climbing enthusiasts open first Lincoln gym

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Most gyms and athletic facilities wind up in industrial areas because that's usually the only place to find enough space at a reasonable price. But Huynh said she and Beio sort of lucked out with the former Best Buy location.

Five Below only took the front half of the store that faces 48th Street, leaving a back half that has poor street visibility and less appeal to retailers.

Huynh said it sat empty for about three years, and the mall owner was more than happy to have the gym as a tenant.

MW Climbing — which, depending on whom you ask, stands for either "Midwest" or "Matt and Wendy" — is a free-climbing or "bouldering" gym, meaning climbers do not use ropes or tethers.

Huynh said that style of climbing is safe, even for beginners, because the highest wall is only 16 feet tall, and all the walls have soft padding underneath them.

There are three different climbing walls of varying difficulties in the gym, as well as a practice wall. She said they also plan to add some free weights and exercise equipment to create a small fitness area.