'Science nerds,' climbing enthusiasts open first Lincoln gym

Wendy Huynh is a self-professed "science nerd" who didn't grow up anywhere near mountains and was terrified of heights growing up.
But while a graduate student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln a few years ago, she lost a bet and had to face her fears by tackling the climbing wall at UNL's Campus Rec Center.
Not only did she conquer those fears, but she became hooked.
Huynh became a regular climber and part of UNL's climbing community, a group that included another grad student, Matt Beio, who is now her husband.
The pair have taken their love of climbing to the next level by opening their own gym, MW Climbing.
Huynh said the facility, set to open Friday night, is Lincoln's first commercial climbing gym and only the second one in the state. It's located east of Five Below in the back half of the former Best Buy store at 400 N. 48th St.
Huynh said she and Beio, who both teach at Doane University, got into building climbing walls for their own use and for friends. They built a climbing wall in a storage unit, and "at some point we decided, 'Let's open a gym'," Huynh said.
That was about a year ago. They spent several months planning and then the past six months or so building out the space.
Most gyms and athletic facilities wind up in industrial areas because that's usually the only place to find enough space at a reasonable price. But Huynh said she and Beio sort of lucked out with the former Best Buy location.
Five Below only took the front half of the store that faces 48th Street, leaving a back half that has poor street visibility and less appeal to retailers.
Huynh said it sat empty for about three years, and the mall owner was more than happy to have the gym as a tenant.
MW Climbing — which, depending on whom you ask, stands for either "Midwest" or "Matt and Wendy" — is a free-climbing or "bouldering" gym, meaning climbers do not use ropes or tethers.
Huynh said that style of climbing is safe, even for beginners, because the highest wall is only 16 feet tall, and all the walls have soft padding underneath them.
There are three different climbing walls of varying difficulties in the gym, as well as a practice wall. She said they also plan to add some free weights and exercise equipment to create a small fitness area.
MW Climbing offers monthly memberships as well as day passes, and Huynh said there are plans to partner with Lincoln Public Schools and other groups to expand access. The gym also plans to start group classes in about a month.
"It really is designed to be accessible to everybody," she said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.