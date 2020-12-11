Santa's 5K Challenge to benefit health care workers

Fleet Feet Lincoln, a specialty running business, is giving back to the community this holiday season by creating care packages for frontline health care workers.

Now through Dec. 31, the store is hosting a Santa’s 5K Challenge. Using virtual technology like Facebook Live, Fleet Feet will provide training resources and workouts to help runners prepare while giving them the opportunity to cheer up frontline health care workers.

Every month, the store sponsors similar events, each time finding a new charity to partner with. This month’s St. Nick-themed challenge asks participants to donate money toward care packages for health care workers, which will include treats from local businesses.

“We’ve received over $500 in donations so far,” said Kalan Dahir, Fleet Feet’s marketing manager. “We wanted to give back and do something for health care workers.”

In addition to doing some good, Fleet Feet Lincoln wants to keep runners motivated and foster a sense of community.

“The feedback we’ve received has been ‘thank you for keeping us motivated,’” said Lori Borer, owner of Fleet Feet in Lincoln. “That’s always been our outlook; how do we keep people moving without having them in person?”