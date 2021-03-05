Run for the Bridges returns March 13

The 10th annual Run for the Bridges fundraising event will return Saturday, March 13, starting at the South 14th Street trailhead at Wilderness Park. Staggered start times will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Ten years ago, Run for the Bridges was founded with the purpose to raise awareness of funding issues for Lincoln’s “emerald gem,” Wilderness Park.

"The park was in desperate need of funding for maintenance in general, especially with its infrastructure during a time of severe budget cuts to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department," said Rosina Paolini, event coordinator. "The Saltillo Bridge needed to be replaced, along with others."

Today, three bridges later, the trails are more connected and the trailhead parking lots are full, Paolini added. Run for the Bridges has raised $73,000 for bridges, and park users are requesting that the “Hinterlands” bridge be replaced to connect the trails on the east side of the park.

Run for the Bridges funds are matched with city dollars and investments from the Great Plains Trails Network. Ten-year sponsors have included Lincoln Running Company, Moose’s Tooth/CycleWorks, Open Harvest, Leon's Gourmet Grocers, Screen Ink and Complete Family Dermatology.