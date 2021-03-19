Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Statistics from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, reports that 17.7% of Nebraskans age 18-and-over are fully vaccinated. That puts Nebraska 10th among all states.
- Updated
Local health districts should start using at least 90% of their vaccine supply on people ages 50-64. The other 10% will be focused on people with serious health conditions.
- Updated
Dr. James Lawler of UNMC said leaders need to do more to urge masking and other precautions. "Sadly, Americans have been willing to sacrifice old people so that kids can play sports," he said.
- Updated
Lancaster County plans to administer 16,000 doses this week as it wraps up educators and child care providers, continues to inoculate residents 65 and older and prepares to give shots to funeral home workers and grocers.
- Updated
About 14,500 Lancaster County residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at clinics this week, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
- Updated
The positivity rate for the week that ended Friday was 21.3%, up from 18.1% the week before.
People as young as 63 eligible for vaccine in Lincoln this week; Brazil variant found in Douglas County
- Updated
The change from 65 and older is Lancaster County's first foray into Phase 2A of the state's COVID-19 vaccination program.
The county has given out 80,295 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 50,186 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
- Updated
So far, the Douglas County Health Department has confirmed 23 of about 60 possible COVID cases at Rosewood Academy Childcare & Preschool.
- Updated
The grocery chain started offering the vaccine this week at stores across Nebraska as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.