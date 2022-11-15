Risk dial moves to mid-yellow amid rise in Lincoln COVID-19 cases

The local COVID-19 risk dial is moving from low-yellow range to mid-yellow as cases and hospitalizations rise.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department recorded 273 cases for the week ending Saturday, which was a 30% increase over the previous week. It was the highest number of weekly cases recorded since the week ending Sept. 24.

Hospital patients with COVID-19 also increased, from a daily average of 40 patients in Lincoln the previous week to 48 last week.

Even though wastewater sampling showed a decrease in virus particles in the past week, local Health Department officials decided they had enough data points to justify changing the risk dial for the first time in a month.

"This rise in cases and hospitalizations is happening right as we enter the holiday season — a prime time for indoor events and gatherings where respiratory viruses can spread more easily," Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news release. "If you’re eligible for an updated booster, I strongly recommend you get it now to help you stay healthy this winter and protect against severe illness if you do get COVID-19."

Lancaster County recorded a COVID-related death last week, its second this month. The Health Department said the woman was in her 80s, not vaccinated and hospitalized.

Lancaster County's increasing numbers were in contrast to statewide numbers, which largely held steady last week.

The 1,758 new virus cases reported by the state to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were eight fewer than the number reported the previous week. That ended a three-week run in which cases had risen 68%.

Hospitalizations also were relatively flat last week, with the average of 135 Nebraskans hospitalized each day differing little from the 138 of the previous week.

The state did add 44 deaths to its toll, bringing the total for the pandemic to 4,606. Deaths tend to be added to the state count in bunches, but Nebraska is nonetheless averaging about two deaths a day since the beginning of October.

The CDC also reported a notable uptick in the number of Nebraskans receiving the latest booster shot.

The additional 46,000 Nebraskans 18 and over who were reported to have received the shot last week were the most in any week since the CDC began tracking the statistic.

That raised the percentage of Nebraska adults who have received the latest booster to 12.7% — up from 9.6% the previous week and now higher than the U.S. rate of 11.7%.

Almost half of those getting new boosters last week were among people 65 and older, the population that has been most vulnerable to COVID-19. Almost one-third of Nebraskans age 65 and up have now received the latest booster.

But parents still appear reluctant to get their children vaccinated. Of the more than 193,000 bivalent booster shots administered in Nebraska, only about 7,600 have been among children ages 5 to 17.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.