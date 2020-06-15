You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ricketts loosens restrictions on bars, restaurants and more
View Comments
breaking editor's pick topical top story

Ricketts loosens restrictions on bars, restaurants and more

{{featured_button_text}}
Governor Coronavirus Updates

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during his daily coronavirus press conference on Wednesday at the state Capitol. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced the further loosening of restrictions in most Nebraska counties on June 22.

On that date, 89 of the state's 93 counties, including Lancaster County, will move to Phase 3, including allowing bars and restaurants to serve patrons at full capacity.

Currently, guests are limited to 50% of capacity.

Social distancing guidelines will remain in place, Ricketts said, but guests can be seated in groups of eight, up from six currently.

Patrons in bars and restaurants will be required to be seated, but arcade games will be allowed as long as people have a seat to go back to. Self-serve buffets and salad bars still will be prohibited.

Four counties -- Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota -- will move from Phase 1 to rules currently in place in all other counties on June 22, Ricketts said.

In other changes announced:

* Fan attendance for youth games can be expanded beyond immediate family members.

* There will be no further restrictions on elective surgeries.

* Child-care facilities capacity also will be expanded.

Attendance at indoor events, including wedding and funeral receptions, will expand to 50% of capacity. For outdoor venues, attendance can go to 75% of capacity, with a cap of 10,000 people.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Lincoln reports eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
With reopening comes heightened safety concerns for Nebraska businesses
Lancaster County ends week with fewest new COVID-19 cases since April

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic stars Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez give exercise tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News