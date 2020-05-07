Ricketts looks ahead to resumption of school this fall

But the largest death toll continues to center on residents of long-term care facilities. So far, 267 residents and 188 staff members have tested positive, and there have been 57 fatalities among residents.

State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt announced the launch of an online Department of Education website to help plan for the reopening of Nebraska schools this fall during the governor's daily coronavirus news briefing.

"We want to look at processes and procedures this summer," he said, working in collaboration with local public health officials.

Some areas of the state are likely to be able to keep their school calendar essentially intact, Blomstedt said, but his agency also "wants to be thoughtful about digital and remote learning options" that may be appropriate as schools resume operations after having had time to consider educational innovations.

"After this is all done," he said, there is likely to be an improved digital environment and improved connections with parents, he said.

"There's a real need for social and emotional learning," Blomstedt said.

The Department of Education has created a new website, launchne.com, to carry on a dialogue about how to move forward, he said.