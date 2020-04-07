Ricketts encourages Nebraskans to consider masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that current modeling suggests Nebraska will not experience its coronavirus peak until the last week of April or perhaps early in May and that he'd "certainly encourage" Nebraskans to consider wearing masks to help slow the spread.

Meanwhile, the state continues to order personal protective equipment, such as gowns and masks, for health care workers, and ventilators that might be needed in hospitals.

Echoing a common problem experienced by other states that are now engaged in a highly competitive marketplace, Ricketts said "we've had frustrations" that included "shipments we thought we had purchased disappeared."

Many governors have complained that they are being outbid by other states and even by the federal government in their quest for needed medical and protective gear.

Although Nebraska so far has not been as greatly affected by the virus as other states, Ricketts said "we want to err on the side of caution (and) make sure we have the capacity to meet our needs."

It is "premature for us to determine whether we can send supplies to others" as a few states have done, Ricketts said. "We're still trying to acquire more supplies."